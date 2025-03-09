Casino Stocks To Follow Today – March 6th

Get alerts:

Flutter Entertainment, DraftKings, and Wynn Resorts are the three Casino stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Casino stocks are shares of companies primarily involved in the operation of casinos, which include gambling, entertainment, and hospitality services. These stocks often fluctuate based on factors such as tourism trends, regulatory changes, and consumer spending patterns, making them a unique investment tied closely to the leisure and entertainment industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Casino stocks within the last several days.

Flutter Entertainment (FLUT)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock traded down $10.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $259.67. The company had a trading volume of 785,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,510,409. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $267.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $250.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of $174.03 and a fifty-two week high of $299.73.

DraftKings (DKNG)

DraftKings Inc. operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

Shares of NASDAQ DKNG traded down $1.86 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.55. The stock had a trading volume of 3,048,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,502,893. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $42.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 0.93. DraftKings has a twelve month low of $28.69 and a twelve month high of $53.61. The firm has a market cap of $20.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 2.07.

Wynn Resorts (WYNN)

Wynn Resorts, Limited designs, develops, and operates integrated resorts. The company operates through four segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The Wynn Palace segment operates private gaming salons and sky casinos; a luxury hotel tower with suites, and villas, including a health club, spa, salon, and pool; food and beverage outlets; retail space; meeting and convention space; and performance lake and floral art displays.

WYNN stock traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $89.64. The stock had a trading volume of 423,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,715,014. The firm has a market cap of $9.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.13. Wynn Resorts has a 1-year low of $71.63 and a 1-year high of $110.38.

