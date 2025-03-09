Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (EBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás (NYSE:EBR – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás to post earnings of $0.11 per share and revenue of $10.17 billion for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE EBR opened at $6.73 on Friday. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás has a 1-year low of $5.45 and a 1-year high of $8.92. The firm has a market cap of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.14 and a 200-day moving average of $6.49.

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Monday, December 30th were paid a $0.1414 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás’s payout ratio is currently 19.59%.

About Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras S.A. – Eletrobrás

Centrais Elétricas Brasileiras SA – Eletrobrás, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and commercialization of electricity in Brazil. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, thermoelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar plants. As of December 31, 2023, it owned and operated 44 hydroelectric plants with a total capacity of 42,293.5 megawatt (MW); 5 thermal plants, including coal and gas power generation units with a total installed capacity of 1,632 MW; and two nuclear power plants comprising Angra 1 with an installed capacity of 657 MW and Angra 2 with an installed capacity of 1350 MW.

