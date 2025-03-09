Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC bought a new stake in Centuri during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Centuri by 410.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 19,022 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its stake in Centuri by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,927 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Centuri by 37.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 229,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 62,390 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Centuri by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 111,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,799,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818 shares during the period.

Shares of CTRI stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.07.

Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.

