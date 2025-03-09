Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Centuri Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CTRI – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $19.00.
Several brokerages have weighed in on CTRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Centuri from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Centuri from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CTRI
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Centuri Stock Performance
Shares of CTRI stock opened at $16.57 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. Centuri has a fifty-two week low of $14.47 and a fifty-two week high of $28.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $20.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.15. The firm has a market cap of $1.47 billion and a P/E ratio of -0.07.
Centuri Company Profile
Centuri Holdings, Inc operates as a utility infrastructure services company in North America. It offers gas utility services, including maintenance, repair, installation, and replacement services for natural gas local distribution utility companies with focus on the modernization of infrastructure. The company also provides electric utility services comprising design, maintenance and repair, upgrade, and expansion services for transmission and distribution infrastructure.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Centuri
- NYSE Stocks Give Investors a Variety of Quality Options
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- Best Stocks Under $10.00
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Receive News & Ratings for Centuri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centuri and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.