CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) by 46.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,238 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,304 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in CGI were worth $791,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CGI alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GIB. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CGI by 47.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,163 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 3rd quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Olympiad Research LP purchased a new stake in shares of CGI in the 4th quarter valued at about $203,000. 66.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 target price on shares of CGI in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group upped their price objective on CGI from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on CGI from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised CGI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.25.

CGI Stock Performance

Shares of GIB stock opened at $104.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $23.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.58. CGI Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.92 and a 12-month high of $122.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

CGI (NYSE:GIB – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41. CGI had a return on equity of 19.32% and a net margin of 11.72%. On average, equities analysts forecast that CGI Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

CGI Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.1039 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. CGI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.41%.

CGI Company Profile

(Free Report)

CGI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) and business process services. Its services include the business and strategic IT consulting, systems integration, and software solutions. The company also provides application development, modernization and maintenance, holistic enterprise digitization, automation, hybrid and cloud management, and business process services; intellectual property-based solutions; business consulting; managed IT services; and IT infrastructure services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB – Free Report) (TSE:GIB.A).

Receive News & Ratings for CGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.