Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH – Free Report) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 449 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 33.4% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 16,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 30.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 14,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,446 shares during the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth about $19,545,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Choice Hotels International during the fourth quarter worth about $879,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Choice Hotels International by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 82,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,661,000 after purchasing an additional 12,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $150.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $129.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $138.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Choice Hotels International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $140.67.

Insider Activity at Choice Hotels International

In related news, CFO Scott E. Oaksmith sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $257,032.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,014 shares in the company, valued at $4,622,821.60. This trade represents a 5.27 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Dominic Dragisich sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.30, for a total transaction of $519,050.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 68,913 shares in the company, valued at $10,219,797.90. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.02% of the company’s stock.

Choice Hotels International Trading Up 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CHH opened at $145.04 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $145.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.10. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.22 and a 52 week high of $157.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.25.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 18.91% and a negative return on equity of 472.31%. The business had revenue of $389.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.24 million. Analysts predict that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Choice Hotels International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $1.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Choice Hotels International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.46%.

About Choice Hotels International

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor in the United States and internationally. It operates through Hotel Franchising & Management and Corporate & Other segments. The company franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Ascend Hotel Collection, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Studios, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, Radisson Blu, Radisson RED, Radisson, Park Plaza, Country Inn & Suites by Radisson, Radisson Inn & Suites, Park Inn by Radisson, Radisson Individuals, and Radisson Collection.

