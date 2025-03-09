Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN) Stake Raised by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWAN – Free Report) by 46.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,040,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 328,542 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Clearwater Analytics were worth $28,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 57.4% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clearwater Analytics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 174.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 1,987 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clearwater Analytics by 38.6% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 995 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 50.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CWAN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Clearwater Analytics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective (up previously from $34.00) on shares of Clearwater Analytics in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Clearwater Analytics from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Clearwater Analytics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.80.

Insider Transactions at Clearwater Analytics

In other news, insider Subi Sethi sold 62,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.07, for a total transaction of $1,878,833.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 144,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,359,338.11. The trade was a 30.12 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James S. Cox sold 18,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $554,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,044 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,346,404.60. The trade was a 8.03 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 733,431 shares of company stock worth $21,444,493. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Clearwater Analytics Stock Down 1.8 %

CWAN stock opened at $28.76 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.66, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $35.71. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a PEG ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 0.69.

Clearwater Analytics (NYSE:CWAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $126.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.34 million. Clearwater Analytics had a return on equity of 7.11% and a net margin of 93.97%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Clearwater Analytics

Clearwater Analytics Holdings, Inc develops and provides a Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solution for automated investment data aggregation, reconciliation, accounting, and reporting services to insurers, investment managers, corporations, institutional investors, and government entities in the United States and internationally.

