Climb Global Solutions (NASDAQ:CLMB) Hits New 12-Month High – Still a Buy?

Climb Global Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLMB – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $145.00 and last traded at $133.99, with a volume of 138867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $118.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on shares of Climb Global Solutions in a research note on Thursday.

Climb Global Solutions Price Performance

Climb Global Solutions Dividend Announcement

The company has a market cap of $607.48 million, a P/E ratio of 35.73, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $126.73 and a 200 day moving average of $116.43.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 17th. Climb Global Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.75%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Climb Global Solutions

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Climb Global Solutions by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Climb Global Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Institutional investors own 49.72% of the company’s stock.

About Climb Global Solutions

Climb Global Solutions Inc operates as a value-added information technology (IT) distribution and solutions company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Distribution and Solutions. The company distributes technical software to corporate and value-added resellers, consultants, and systems integrators under the name Climb Channel Solutions; and provides cloud solutions and resells software, hardware, and services under the name Grey Matter.

Featured Stories

