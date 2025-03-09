Contrasting Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST)

Alterity Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATHE – Get Free Report) and Earth Science Tech (OTCMKTS:ETST – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A -$12.54 million N/A N/A Earth Science Tech $11.95 million 3.21 $810,000.00 N/A N/A

Earth Science Tech has higher revenue and earnings than Alterity Therapeutics.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alterity Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Earth Science Tech N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Alterity Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alterity Therapeutics and Earth Science Tech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alterity Therapeutics 0 1 1 0 2.50 Earth Science Tech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Alterity Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 222.58%. Given Alterity Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Alterity Therapeutics is more favorable than Earth Science Tech.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

2.1% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 38.8% of Alterity Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.9% of Earth Science Tech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Alterity Therapeutics has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its share price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Earth Science Tech has a beta of 1.91, suggesting that its share price is 91% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Alterity Therapeutics beats Earth Science Tech on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alterity Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Alterity Therapeutics Limited engages in the research and development of therapeutic drugs to treat Alzheimer’s disease, Huntington disease, Parkinson’s disease, and other neurological disorders in Australia. The company’s lead drug candidate is ATH434 that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease. It is also developing ATH434-201, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy early stage; ATH434-202 that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat multiple system atrophy advance; and PBT2 that has completed Phase 2a clinical trial to treat Alzheimer’s disease. The company was formerly known as Prana Biotechnology Limited and changed its name to Alterity Therapeutics Limited in April 2019. Alterity Therapeutics Limited was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

About Earth Science Tech

(Get Free Report)

Earth Science Tech, Inc. focuses on health and wellness industry. It operates men's health telemedicine platform under brand Peak name; and operates pharmacy. The company offers supplements and topicals products. The company was formerly known as Ultimate Novelty Sports, Inc. and changed its name to Earth Science Tech, Inc. in March 2014. Earth Science Tech, Inc. was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida.

