Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ) Director Purchases $500,625.00 in Stock

Core Scientific, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) Director Jordan Levy bought 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.01 per share, with a total value of $500,625.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 306,887 shares in the company, valued at $2,458,164.87. This trade represents a 25.57 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

CORZ opened at $7.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.65 and a 200 day moving average of $13.28. Core Scientific, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $18.63. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 6.83.

Core Scientific (NASDAQ:CORZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $94.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.07 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Core Scientific, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CORZ. Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Core Scientific by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 32,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after acquiring an additional 15,413 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 96.2% in the third quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 78,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 38,292 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. lifted its stake in Core Scientific by 10.1% in the third quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after purchasing an additional 5,109 shares during the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Core Scientific during the third quarter valued at approximately $890,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Core Scientific by 41.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter.

CORZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Roth Mkm started coverage on Core Scientific in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.50 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Core Scientific from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective on shares of Core Scientific in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Core Scientific from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Core Scientific in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Core Scientific presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.07.

Core Scientific, Inc provides digital asset mining services in North America. It operates through two segments, Mining and Hosting. The company offers blockchain infrastructure, software solutions, and services; and operates data center mining facilities. It also mines digital assets for its own account; and provides hosting services for other large bitcoin miners, which include deployment, monitoring, trouble shooting, optimization, and maintenance of its customers' digital asset mining equipment.

