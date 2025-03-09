Cormark Upgrades Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV) to “Moderate Buy”

Cormark upgraded shares of Advantage Energy (TSE:AAV – Free Report) (NYSE:AAV) to a moderate buy rating in a research report released on Thursday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$12.00 to C$13.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Advantage Energy from C$11.00 to C$11.50 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. National Bankshares raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$11.50 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised shares of Advantage Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Advantage Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$13.85.

AAV stock opened at C$9.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.40. Advantage Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$8.27 and a fifty-two week high of C$11.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$9.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.34. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 33.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.46.

In other Advantage Energy news, Senior Officer Geoffrey Keyser acquired 3,000 shares of Advantage Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$9.10 per share, for a total transaction of C$27,300.00. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Advantage Energy Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploitation, development, and production natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) in the Province of Alberta, Canada. Its assets are located approximately 4 to 80 km northwest of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

