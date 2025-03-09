Critical Review: China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD) versus Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX)

Power Solutions International (NASDAQ:PSIX – Get Free Report) and China Yuchai International (NYSE:CYD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Power Solutions International 0 0 0 0 0.00 China Yuchai International 0 1 0 0 2.00

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Power Solutions International $436.42 million 1.45 $26.31 million $2.36 11.63 China Yuchai International $19.13 billion 0.00 $40.19 million $1.62 12.10

China Yuchai International has higher revenue and earnings than Power Solutions International. Power Solutions International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than China Yuchai International, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.3% of Power Solutions International shares are held by institutional investors. 0.6% of Power Solutions International shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Power Solutions International 12.46% 293.35% 15.94% China Yuchai International N/A N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Power Solutions International has a beta of 1.04, meaning that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Yuchai International has a beta of 0.91, meaning that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Power Solutions International beats China Yuchai International on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Power Solutions International

Power Solutions International, Inc. engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of power systems and electrical power generation equipment. The firm provides integrated turnkey solutions to global original equipment manufacturers and end-user customers within the energy, industrial, and transportation end markets. The company was founded by Gary S. Winemaster, Kenneth J. Winemaster, and William Winemaster in February 1985 and is headquartered in Wood Dale, IL.

About China Yuchai International

China Yuchai International Limited, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, assembles, and sells diesel and natural gas engines for trucks, buses and passenger vehicles, marine, industrial, construction, agriculture, and generator set applications in the People’s Republic of China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Yuchai and HLGE. The Yuchai segment manufactures on- and off-road powertrain solutions and applications. The HLGE is engaged in hospitality and property development activities. The company provides diesel engines comprising 4- and 6-cylinder diesel engines, high horsepower marine diesel engines, and power generator engines; natural gas engines, methanol combustion engines, diesel power generators, diesel engine parts, and remanufacturing services; as well as plug in hybrid engines, range extenders, power generation powertrains, hybrid powertrains, integrated electric drive axel powertrains, and fuel cell systems. It also offers maintenance and retrofitting services. It distributes its engines directly to auto original equipment manufacturers, agents, and retailers. The company was founded in 1951 and is based in Singapore.

