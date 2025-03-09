Critical Survey: Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS) versus PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD)

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Free Report) and PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Tarsus Pharmaceuticals -103.64% -55.86% -39.28% PharmaCyte Biotech N/A -49.09% -43.39%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

90.0% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of PharmaCyte Biotech shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.3% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.05, indicating that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PharmaCyte Biotech has a beta of 0.27, indicating that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 1 5 1 3.00 PharmaCyte Biotech 0 0 0 0 0.00

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $63.67, indicating a potential upside of 37.01%. Given Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PharmaCyte Biotech.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Tarsus Pharmaceuticals and PharmaCyte Biotech”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $182.95 million 9.75 -$135.89 million ($3.10) -14.99 PharmaCyte Biotech N/A N/A -$3.83 million N/A N/A

PharmaCyte Biotech has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats PharmaCyte Biotech on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a commercial stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for eye care in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is XDEMVY, a novel therapeutic for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. It is developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other infectious disease prevention. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

About PharmaCyte Biotech

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes. The company was founded on October 28, 1996 and is headquartered in Laguna Hills, CA.

