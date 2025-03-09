CURRENC Group (CURR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

CURRENC Group (NASDAQ:CURR – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

CURRENC Group Stock Performance

CURR stock opened at $2.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.92. CURRENC Group has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $13.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CURR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital upgraded CURRENC Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Mkm initiated coverage on CURRENC Group in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.50 price target on the stock.

About CURRENC Group

Currenc Group, Inc engages in operating a fintech banking platform. It operates through the following segments: Remittance Services, Sales of Airtime, and Other Services. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

