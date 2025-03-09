Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT)

Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating and a $167.00 price target on the transportation company’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price points to a potential upside of 2.17% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $205.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $195.00 to $206.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $167.00 to $161.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $205.00 target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $189.84.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of JBHT opened at $163.45 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12-month low of $153.12 and a 12-month high of $203.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $170.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.16.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.62 by ($0.09). J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 14.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, Director James K. Thompson sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.37, for a total transaction of $771,628.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,541.83. The trade was a 15.74 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. True Wealth Design LLC increased its stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 2,028.6% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 149 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service purchased a new stake in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. BankPlus Trust Department purchased a new position in J.B. Hunt Transport Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 102.2% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 281 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.95% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in the United States. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

