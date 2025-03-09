DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stake Raised by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 28.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 365 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $85,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kerusso Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $1,554,000. Marion Wealth Management bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $545,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the third quarter worth approximately $4,325,000. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $257,000. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 402.9% during the third quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 15,344 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 12,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on DKS shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $245.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $215.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Thursday. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Shares of NYSE:DKS opened at $214.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $231.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $219.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.53. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.21 and a 12-month high of $254.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In related news, Chairman Edward W. Stack sold 160,600 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.25, for a total value of $36,817,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 8,362,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,917,017,844. The trade was a 1.88 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total transaction of $1,139,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. The trade was a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 172,933 shares of company stock valued at $39,655,456. Insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

