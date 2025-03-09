Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (NYSEARCA:DUHP – Free Report) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 26,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,801 shares during the quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF were worth $882,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Modera Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 284.8% in the fourth quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $980,000 after acquiring an additional 21,463 shares during the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. Mills Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 285,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,887 shares during the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd lifted its holdings in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 2,043,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,061,000 after acquiring an additional 211,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional US High Profitability ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $254,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA DUHP opened at $34.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.41. Dimensional US High Profitability ETF has a 52-week low of $29.63 and a 52-week high of $35.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.99.

The Dimensional US High Profitability ETF (DUHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund invests in a broad and diverse group of large-cap US stocks actively selected based on perceived higher profitability relative to other US large-cap companies. DUHP was launched on Feb 23, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

