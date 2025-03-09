Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lessened its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,044 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 279.8% in the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 498 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Kentucky Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.77% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. This represents a 4.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $367,065.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,206,128. This trade represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on DG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Dollar General from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.09.

Dollar General Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $81.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44. Dollar General Co. has a 12-month low of $66.43 and a 12-month high of $168.07.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 18.85% and a net margin of 3.33%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dollar General Co. will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

