Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Stock Price Up 1.4% Following Insider Buying Activity

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Friday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.79. 33,645 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 29,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 18,204 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $179,673.48. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,429,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,851,099.52. The trade was a 0.53 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 12,622 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.77 per share, for a total transaction of $123,316.94. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,384,325 shares in the company, valued at $33,064,855.25. This represents a 0.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Stock Down 0.1 %

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after purchasing an additional 268,586 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 80,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 73.4% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 3,602 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 40.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 17,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 28,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 2,713 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

