Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX) Trading 1.4% Higher Following Insider Buying Activity

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSE:ENX – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Friday following insider buying activity. The company traded as high as $9.66 and last traded at $9.79. Approximately 33,645 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 29,740 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

Specifically, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 18,204 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.87 per share, with a total value of $179,673.48. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,429,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,851,099.52. This trade represents a 0.53 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 12,622 shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.77 per share, with a total value of $123,316.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,384,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,064,855.25. This trade represents a 0.37 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200-day moving average of $9.70.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.0417 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.11%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 2,453,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,381,000 after buying an additional 268,586 shares during the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,311,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,561,000 after acquiring an additional 254,338 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 53.9% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 714,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,821,000 after acquiring an additional 250,272 shares during the last quarter. Absolute Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $1,318,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 50.8% during the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 293,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after purchasing an additional 98,897 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

Featured Stories

