Equities Analysts Set Expectations for EVgo FY2025 Earnings

EVgo, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVGO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital dropped their FY2025 earnings estimates for EVgo in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 5th. Roth Capital analyst C. Irwin now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.28) for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.27). The consensus estimate for EVgo’s current full-year earnings is ($0.45) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for EVgo’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.05 EPS.

EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $67.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.49 million.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on EVgo from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of EVgo from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of EVgo from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of EVgo in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EVgo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.22.

EVgo stock opened at $2.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $782.13 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 2.37. EVgo has a fifty-two week low of $1.65 and a fifty-two week high of $9.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.88.

In other news, President Dennis G. Kish sold 17,379 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.32, for a total transaction of $75,077.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 13,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,989.60. This represents a 56.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David Nanus sold 23,000,000 shares of EVgo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total value of $115,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,882,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,411,760. This trade represents a 79.63 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,061,563 shares of company stock valued at $115,225,745 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 66.96% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVGO. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of EVgo by 394.4% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,623,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,727,000 after purchasing an additional 3,688,614 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in EVgo by 175.5% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,046,000 after buying an additional 3,153,073 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in EVgo by 326.3% in the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,533,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,311,000 after buying an additional 2,704,662 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of EVgo by 2,533.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,494,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399,300 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EVgo by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,200,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,414,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,449 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.44% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network for electric vehicles (EVs) in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

