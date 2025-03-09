EULAV Asset Management Decreases Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

EULAV Asset Management trimmed its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 367,137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,001 shares during the period. NVIDIA comprises about 1.2% of EULAV Asset Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. EULAV Asset Management’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $49,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arcataur Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Arcataur Capital Management LLC now owns 10,480 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 86,794 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,656,000 after buying an additional 4,365 shares during the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 73,270 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $9,840,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,072 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 11,801 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,585,000 after buying an additional 4,399 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVDA. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $171.69.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Tench Coxe sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.26, for a total transaction of $131,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 28,671,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,402,713.60. The trade was a 3.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Ajay K. Puri sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.10, for a total transaction of $5,509,408.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,902,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $589,726,376.80. This represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,107,632 shares of company stock valued at $146,405,286. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Trading Up 1.9 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $112.69 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $75.61 and a one year high of $153.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $131.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $131.66. The firm has a market cap of $2.75 trillion, a PE ratio of 44.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. The business had revenue of $39.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. Analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

