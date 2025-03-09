Exagen (XGN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Exagen to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $13.85 million for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of Exagen stock opened at $3.23 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $56.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.44 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.57. Exagen has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $6.22.

XGN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Exagen in a report on Monday, January 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of Exagen from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Exagen in a report on Wednesday, November 13th.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products under the AVISE brand in the United States. The company enables healthcare providers to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

