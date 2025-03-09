F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) Shares Acquired by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 40.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,701 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,631 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $84,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new position in F.N.B. during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 100.9% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,014 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 31.4% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,600 shares of the bank’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the period. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the third quarter worth $73,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of F.N.B. from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.50.

In related news, Director William B. Campbell bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.57 per share, for a total transaction of $46,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 158,834 shares in the company, valued at $2,473,045.38. This trade represents a 1.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of F.N.B. stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 65,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This trade represents a 18.67 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.03% of the company’s stock.

FNB opened at $13.75 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a fifty-two week low of $12.49 and a fifty-two week high of $17.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.10%.

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

