Financial Comparison: Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL) & Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR)

Cadeler A/S (NYSE:CDLR – Get Free Report) and Global Ship Lease (NYSE:GSL – Get Free Report) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, risk and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

Cadeler A/S has a beta of 1.05, meaning that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Global Ship Lease has a beta of 1.47, meaning that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

53.0% of Cadeler A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.1% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.4% of Global Ship Lease shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cadeler A/S $180.22 million 8.99 $12.44 million N/A N/A Global Ship Lease $701.48 million 1.23 $304.50 million $9.73 2.41

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Global Ship Lease”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Global Ship Lease has higher revenue and earnings than Cadeler A/S.

Profitability

This table compares Cadeler A/S and Global Ship Lease’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cadeler A/S N/A N/A N/A Global Ship Lease 46.38% 27.88% 16.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Cadeler A/S and Global Ship Lease, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cadeler A/S 0 0 1 0 3.00 Global Ship Lease 0 1 1 0 2.50

Cadeler A/S presently has a consensus price target of $37.00, suggesting a potential upside of 100.37%. Global Ship Lease has a consensus price target of $28.00, suggesting a potential upside of 19.50%. Given Cadeler A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Cadeler A/S is more favorable than Global Ship Lease.

Summary

Global Ship Lease beats Cadeler A/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cadeler A/S

Cadeler A/S operates as an offshore wind farm transportation and installation contractor in Denmark. It also provides wind farm construction, maintenance, decommissioning, and other tasks within the offshore industry, as well as marine and engineering services. The company owns and operates four offshore jack-up windfarm installation vessels. Cadeler A/S was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

About Global Ship Lease

Global Ship Lease, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in owning and chartering of containerships under fixed-rate charters to container shipping companies worldwide. As of March 11, 2024, it owned 68 mid-sized and smaller containerships, ranging from 2,207 to 11,040 twenty-foot equivalent unit (TEU), with an aggregate capacity of 375,406 TEU. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Athens, Greece.

