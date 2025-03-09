First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) vs. Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) Head-To-Head Survey

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP – Get Free Report) and Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP – Get Free Report) are both mid-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and risk.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for First BanCorp. and Popular, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First BanCorp. 0 2 3 0 2.60 Popular 0 2 6 0 2.75

First BanCorp. presently has a consensus target price of $22.40, indicating a potential upside of 20.81%. Popular has a consensus target price of $112.25, indicating a potential upside of 20.27%. Given First BanCorp.’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe First BanCorp. is more favorable than Popular.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Volatility & Risk

97.9% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 87.3% of Popular shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.5% of First BanCorp. shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Popular shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

First BanCorp. has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Popular has a beta of 0.77, meaning that its stock price is 23% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares First BanCorp. and Popular”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First BanCorp. $905.08 million 3.36 $298.72 million $1.81 10.24 Popular $2.80 billion 2.38 $612.80 million $8.56 10.90

Popular has higher revenue and earnings than First BanCorp.. First BanCorp. is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Popular, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

First BanCorp. pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.9%. Popular pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. First BanCorp. pays out 39.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Popular pays out 32.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Profitability

This table compares First BanCorp. and Popular’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First BanCorp. 24.37% 18.89% 1.58% Popular 14.15% 11.89% 0.90%

Summary

First BanCorp. beats Popular on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First BanCorp.

(Get Free Report)

First BanCorp. operates as a bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to consumers and commercial customers. The company operates through six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations. The Commercial and Corporate Banking segment offers commercial loans, including commercial real estate and construction loans, as well as other products, such as cash management and business management services. The Mortgage Banking segment engages in the origination, sale, and servicing of various residential mortgage loans; hedging activities; and purchase of mortgage loans from branch and mortgage bankers. The Consumer (Retail) Banking segment provides auto loans, finance leases, boat and personal loans, credit card loans, and lines of credit; and interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts and retail certificates of deposit (CDs), as well as insurance agency services. The Treasury and Investments segment offers funding and liquidity management services. The United States Operations segment provides checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as retail CDs; traditional commercial and industrial, and commercial real estate loans, residential mortgages, term and construction loan, home equity loans, lines of credit, FHLB advances, and brokered CDs; and internet banking, cash management, remote deposit capture, and automated clearing house transactions services. The Virgin Islands Operations segment is involved in consumer, commercial lending, and deposit-taking activities. First BanCorp. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

About Popular

(Get Free Report)

Popular, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico, the United States, and the British Virgin Islands. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit. It also offers commercial and industrial, commercial multi-family, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans; consumer loans, including personal loans, credit cards, automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, and other loans to individual borrowers; construction loans; and lease financing comprising automobile loans/leases. In addition, the company provides investment banking, auto and equipment leasing and financing, broker-dealer, and insurance services; debit cards; and online banking services. Popular, Inc. was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Hato Rey, Puerto Rico.

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.