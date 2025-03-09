Fisher Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 70 AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 70 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AZO. Sage Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth $656,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $439,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 482,040.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 419,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,343,117,000 after acquiring an additional 419,375 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,117,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its position in shares of AutoZone by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 6,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,094,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on AZO. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Argus cut shares of AutoZone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of AutoZone from $3,500.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,646.62.

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total value of $568,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 50 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,500. This represents a 76.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AZO opened at $3,620.28 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3,365.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,229.85. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,728.97 and a 1 year high of $3,636.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $29.11 by ($0.82). The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. On average, research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

