Fisher Asset Management LLC Invests $165,000 in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,920 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Birch Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Birch Capital Management LLC now owns 37,482 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,452 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. KPP Advisory Services LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Antero Midstream by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,050 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Performance

Shares of AM stock opened at $16.46 on Friday. Antero Midstream Co. has a one year low of $13.12 and a one year high of $17.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.83 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 36.24%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 EPS for the current year.

Antero Midstream Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 108.43%.

About Antero Midstream

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

