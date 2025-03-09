Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Position Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 913.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000.
Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %
Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment
About Flutter Entertainment
Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Flutter Entertainment
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- These 4 Tech ETFs Just Hit 50-Day Lows—Time to Buy?
- About the Markup Calculator
- 3 Stocks to Buy While Others Stay on the Sidelines
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/03 – 03/07
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.