Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT) Stock Position Lifted by Smartleaf Asset Management LLC

Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report) by 255.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Flutter Entertainment were worth $105,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Flutter Entertainment alerts:

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cantillon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Flutter Entertainment by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Cantillon Capital Management LLC now owns 2,410,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,911,000 after purchasing an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,402,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 913.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $621,000 after buying an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Flutter Entertainment by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Flutter Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at about $705,000.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of Flutter Entertainment stock opened at $248.02 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.35. The company has a market cap of $44.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,127.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Flutter Entertainment plc has a 1 year low of $174.03 and a 1 year high of $299.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $301.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $340.00 target price on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their target price on Flutter Entertainment from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target for the company. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Flutter Entertainment has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $311.41.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Flutter Entertainment

About Flutter Entertainment

(Free Report)

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sports betting, iGaming, daily fantasy sports, online racing wagering, and TV broadcasting products; sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, and gaming products; and online sports betting.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLUT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Flutter Entertainment plc (NYSE:FLUT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Flutter Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flutter Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.