Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Fortinet from $97.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.72.

Fortinet Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of FTNT stock opened at $101.28 on Friday. Fortinet has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company has a market capitalization of $77.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $102.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a net margin of 29.30% and a return on equity of 256.53%. Research analysts forecast that Fortinet will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Fortinet news, Director William H. Neukom purchased 328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $106.33 per share, with a total value of $34,876.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 300,006 shares in the company, valued at $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 87,120 shares of company stock valued at $8,991,409 over the last ninety days. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fortinet by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,115,470 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,435,550,000 after acquiring an additional 730,994 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Fortinet by 2.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,281,279 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,115,663,000 after acquiring an additional 766,135 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fortinet by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,270,913 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,440,648,000 after acquiring an additional 387,901 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Fortinet by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,388,693 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $792,564,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000,888 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortinet in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,048,000. 83.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

