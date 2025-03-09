FY2025 Earnings Estimate for Daktronics Issued By Sidoti Csr

Get Daktronics alerts:

Daktronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAKT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Sidoti Csr lowered their FY2025 earnings estimates for Daktronics in a research report issued on Thursday, March 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst A. Soderstrom now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.96. The consensus estimate for Daktronics’ current full-year earnings is $0.96 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Daktronics’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.29 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.30 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $0.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $1.20 EPS.

Daktronics (NASDAQ:DAKT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). Daktronics had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 19.61%.

Separately, Craig Hallum assumed coverage on Daktronics in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock.

View Our Latest Research Report on Daktronics

Daktronics Trading Down 0.5 %

DAKT opened at $12.70 on Friday. Daktronics has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $19.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06. The firm has a market cap of $598.06 million, a P/E ratio of 50.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional Trading of Daktronics

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAKT. Atria Investments Inc acquired a new position in shares of Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $171,000. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $281,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Daktronics during the third quarter worth about $436,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Daktronics by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 191,799 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 46,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Daktronics by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 226,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,919,000 after acquiring an additional 11,524 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.69% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Reece A. Kurtenbach sold 8,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.75, for a total transaction of $150,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 469,727 shares in the company, valued at $8,807,381.25. This represents a 1.68 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Friel sold 2,244 shares of Daktronics stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total transaction of $40,773.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,591,201.41. This trade represents a 2.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Daktronics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Daktronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic scoreboards, programmable display systems and large screen video displays for sporting, commercial, and transportation applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Commercial, Live Events, High School Park and Recreation, Transportation, and International segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Daktronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daktronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.