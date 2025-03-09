FY2025 Earnings Forecast for Plug Power Issued By B. Riley

Get Plug Power alerts:

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley lifted their FY2025 EPS estimates for Plug Power in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst R. Pfingst now forecasts that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of ($0.56) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.60). B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($1.21) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Plug Power’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.35) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Seaport Res Ptn cut Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Plug Power from $1.40 to $1.10 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Plug Power from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Plug Power from $3.00 to $2.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $2.34.

NASDAQ PLUG opened at $1.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 2.08. Plug Power has a 52-week low of $1.37 and a 52-week high of $4.90. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 1.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 42.3% in the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 15,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Plug Power by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,410 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 5,348 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Plug Power by 0.7% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 803,881 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 5,485 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in Plug Power by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 49,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Plug Power by 79.9% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,681 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 5,631 shares during the period. 43.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Plug Power Inc develops hydrogen and fuel cell product solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers GenDrive, a hydrogen-fueled proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell system that provides power to material handling electric vehicles; GenSure, a stationary fuel cell solution that offers modular PEM fuel cell power to support the backup and grid-support power requirements of the telecommunications, transportation, and utility sectors; ProGen, a fuel cell stack and engine technology used in mobility and stationary fuel cell systems, and as engines in electric delivery vans; GenFuel, a liquid hydrogen fueling delivery, generation, storage, and dispensing system; GenCare, an ongoing Internet of Things-based maintenance and on-site service program for GenDrive fuel cell systems, GenSure fuel cell systems, GenFuel hydrogen storage and dispensing products, and ProGen fuel cell engines; and GenKey, an integrated turn-key solution for transitioning to fuel cell power.

