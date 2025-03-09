FY2025 EPS Estimates for Dollar General Cut by Analyst

Get Dollar General alerts:

Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar General in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst J. Feldman now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $5.80 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $5.85. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dollar General’s current full-year earnings is $5.75 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Dollar General’s Q2 2026 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.97 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $6.03 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $6.57 EPS.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $10.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.85%. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.26 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently commented on DG. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target (down from $90.00) on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Dollar General from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Dollar General from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $94.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.09.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on DG

Dollar General Stock Performance

Dollar General stock opened at $81.87 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Dollar General has a twelve month low of $66.43 and a twelve month high of $168.07. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar General

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dollar General in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in Dollar General in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in Dollar General in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 91.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael M. Calbert sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.27, for a total value of $451,620.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120,322 shares in the company, valued at $9,056,636.94. The trade was a 4.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Emily C. Taylor sold 4,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $367,065.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,128. This represents a 23.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Dollar General

(Get Free Report)

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.