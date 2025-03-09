FY2025 EPS Estimates for Honda Motor Lowered by Analyst

Get Honda Motor alerts:

Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research reduced their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Honda Motor in a note issued to investors on Thursday, March 6th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the company will earn $3.98 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.09. The consensus estimate for Honda Motor’s current full-year earnings is $3.99 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Honda Motor’s Q1 2026 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.14 EPS.

Honda Motor (NYSE:HMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $36.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.31 billion. Honda Motor had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 4.76%.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group raised Honda Motor from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. StockNews.com upgraded Honda Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Honda Motor Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HMC opened at $29.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.04. The company has a market cap of $45.55 billion, a PE ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 0.61. Honda Motor has a fifty-two week low of $23.41 and a fifty-two week high of $37.90.

Institutional Trading of Honda Motor

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Planning Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Honda Motor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Honda Motor in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Honda Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Honda Motor during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honda Motor Company Profile

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

