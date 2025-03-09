FY2025 EPS Estimates for UMH Properties Lowered by B. Riley

Get UMH Properties alerts:

UMH Properties, Inc. (NYSE:UMH – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley cut their FY2025 earnings estimates for UMH Properties in a report released on Wednesday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst J. Massocca now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.96 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.98. The consensus estimate for UMH Properties’ current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for UMH Properties’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $1.06 EPS.

UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.21. UMH Properties had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 11.81%. The firm had revenue of ($126.74) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.73 million.

UMH has been the subject of several other research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMH Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a report on Monday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMH Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

UMH Properties Stock Performance

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $18.23 on Friday. UMH Properties has a one year low of $14.73 and a one year high of $20.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of 140.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 8.48 and a current ratio of 8.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UMH Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of UMH. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of UMH Properties by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 31,304 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in UMH Properties by 261.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in UMH Properties in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its position in UMH Properties by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 97,168 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in UMH Properties in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $614,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.40% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. UMH Properties’s payout ratio is 2,866.67%.

UMH Properties Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 135 manufactured home communities containing approximately 25,800 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan, Maryland, Alabama, South Carolina and Georgia.

