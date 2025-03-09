Gaia (GAIA) Expected to Announce Earnings on Monday

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect Gaia to post earnings of ($0.04) per share and revenue of $24.40 million for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Gaia Stock Down 1.4 %

GAIA stock opened at $4.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.21 million, a PE ratio of -15.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.85 and a 52 week high of $6.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on GAIA. Roth Mkm began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Gaia to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

