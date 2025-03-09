GAN (GAN) Expected to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

GAN (NASDAQ:GAN – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect GAN to post earnings of ($0.08) per share and revenue of $41.11 million for the quarter.
NASDAQ GAN opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.80. GAN has a 12 month low of $1.17 and a 12 month high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.11 million, a P/E ratio of -5.93 and a beta of 1.96.
