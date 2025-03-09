GAP (NYSE:GAP) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

The Gap, Inc. (NYSE:GAP – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $19.48, but opened at $22.46. GAP shares last traded at $22.18, with a volume of 3,038,326 shares traded.

Get GAP alerts:

The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.18. GAP had a return on equity of 29.03% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion.

GAP Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 9th. This is a positive change from GAP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. GAP’s dividend payout ratio is 29.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of GAP in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on GAP from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on GAP from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of GAP from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of GAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, GAP has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GAP

Insider Transactions at GAP

In other news, Director William Sydney Fisher sold 123,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.24, for a total transaction of $3,252,448.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,696,517 shares in the company, valued at approximately $96,996,606.08. This represents a 3.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder John J. Fisher sold 250,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.18, for a total transaction of $6,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,000,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,198,183.36. This represents a 19.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

GAP Stock Up 19.3 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $8.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About GAP

(Get Free Report)

Gap, Inc operates as a global apparel retail company, which offers clothing, apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children. The firm operates through the following segments: Gap Global, Old Navy Global, Banana Republic Global, Athleta, and Other. The Gap Global segment includes apparel and accessories for men and women under the Gap brand, along with the GapKids, BabyGap, GapMaternity, GapBody, and GapFit collections.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.