Growth Stocks To Watch Now – March 6th

Blackstone, BlackRock, and Novo Nordisk A/S are the three Growth stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Growth stocks are shares of companies that are expected to grow their revenues and earnings at rates significantly higher than the market average. Investors often favor these stocks for their potential for capital gains, even though such companies may reinvest earnings rather than pay dividends, which can also lead to increased volatility. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Growth stocks within the last several days.

Blackstone (BX)

Blackstone Inc. is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

NYSE:BX traded down $5.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $146.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,365,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,270,524. The stock has a market cap of $105.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.30, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $170.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $166.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Blackstone has a 1 year low of $115.82 and a 1 year high of $200.96.

BlackRock (BLK)

BlackRock, Inc. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

BlackRock stock traded down $12.88 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $955.26. 304,683 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 830,973. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $998.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $983.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.95 billion, a PE ratio of 22.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.28. BlackRock has a fifty-two week low of $745.55 and a fifty-two week high of $1,084.22.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded down $2.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $87.89. The company had a trading volume of 3,157,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,797,072. The company has a market capitalization of $394.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $77.82 and a 12-month high of $148.15. The company’s fifty day moving average is $84.91 and its 200-day moving average is $105.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

