HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $1.19 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ ITOS opened at $7.05 on Thursday. iTeos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.67 and a 12 month high of $18.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $257.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.24 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50-day moving average of $7.52 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.

