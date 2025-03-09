HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS)

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $46.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for iTeos Therapeutics’ FY2029 earnings at $1.19 EPS.
Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on iTeos Therapeutics from $31.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of iTeos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday.
iTeos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.14) by $0.13. On average, analysts predict that iTeos Therapeutics will post -3.49 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ITOS. Point72 DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 58.2% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 8,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,293 shares during the period. Forefront Analytics LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.
iTeos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of a new generation of immuno-oncology therapeutics for people living with cancer. Its pipeline includes EOS-448, Inupadenant, and EOS-984. The company was founded by Michel Detheux in April 2012 and is headquartered in Watertown, MA.
