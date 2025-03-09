Head-To-Head Survey: Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) & CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS)

CCC Intelligent Solutions (NYSE:CCCS – Get Free Report) and Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Volatility and Risk

CCC Intelligent Solutions has a beta of 0.73, suggesting that its stock price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nutanix has a beta of 1.04, suggesting that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Nutanix”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CCC Intelligent Solutions $944.80 million 6.47 -$92.48 million $0.04 232.25 Nutanix $2.32 billion 8.14 -$124.78 million ($0.28) -251.46

Profitability

CCC Intelligent Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Nutanix. Nutanix is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than CCC Intelligent Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares CCC Intelligent Solutions and Nutanix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CCC Intelligent Solutions 5.02% 5.35% 3.23% Nutanix -3.54% -12.28% 3.30%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.8% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 85.3% of Nutanix shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.7% of CCC Intelligent Solutions shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 6.8% of Nutanix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for CCC Intelligent Solutions and Nutanix, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CCC Intelligent Solutions 0 3 5 0 2.63 Nutanix 0 1 13 1 3.00

CCC Intelligent Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $13.38, indicating a potential upside of 43.97%. Nutanix has a consensus target price of $87.79, indicating a potential upside of 24.68%. Given CCC Intelligent Solutions’ higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe CCC Intelligent Solutions is more favorable than Nutanix.

Summary

Nutanix beats CCC Intelligent Solutions on 8 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions



CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc., operates as a software as a service company for the property and casualty insurance economy in the United States and China. The company's cloud-based software as a service platform connects trading partners, facilitates commerce, and supports mission-critical, artificial intelligence enabled digital workflow across the insurance economy, including insurers, repairers, automakers, parts suppliers, lenders and more. It offers CCC insurance solutions, including CCC workflow, CCC estimating, CCC total loss, CCC casualty, CCC subrogation, and CCC claim handling; CCC repair solutions, such as CCC network management, CCC repair workflow, and CCC repair quality; CCC other ecosystem solutions, which includes CCC parts solutions, CCC automotive manufacturer solutions, CCC diagnostics service provider solutions, and CCC payments; and CCC international solutions. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About Nutanix



Nutanix, Inc. engages in the provision of a cloud platform leveraging web-scale engineering and consumer-grade design. It operates through the following geographic segments: United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other Americas. The firm also provides software solutions and cloud services to customers’ enterprise infrastructure. The company was founded by Dheeraj Pandey, Ajeet Singh, and Mohit Aron in 2009 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

