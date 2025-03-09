Head to Head Survey: Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX) versus Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ)

Quince Therapeutics (NASDAQ:QNCX – Get Free Report) and Clarus Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CRXTQ – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Clarus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Quince Therapeutics N/A -53.27% -22.73% Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

30.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.8% of Quince Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.3% of Clarus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Quince Therapeutics N/A N/A -$31.39 million ($1.24) -1.22 Clarus Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Quince Therapeutics and Clarus Therapeutics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Quince Therapeutics and Clarus Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Quince Therapeutics 0 0 4 2 3.33 Clarus Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 0.00

Quince Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $9.50, indicating a potential upside of 529.14%. Given Quince Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quince Therapeutics is more favorable than Clarus Therapeutics.

Summary

Quince Therapeutics beats Clarus Therapeutics on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Quince Therapeutics

Quince Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics for patients with debilitating and rare diseases. The company's lead asset candidature comprises EryDex for the treatment of rare pediatric neurodegenerative disease, including A-T, an inherited autosomal recessive neurodegenerative and immunodeficiency disorder caused by mutations in ATM gene. Its AIDE technology platform, a drug/device combination platform that uses an automated process to encapsulate a drug into a patient's own red blood cells, as well as consists of an automated equipment the RCL, a sterile single-use consumable treatment kit comprising EryKit, Syringe Kit, drugs, and process solutions. The company was formerly known as Cortexyme, Inc. and changed its name to Quince Therapeutics, Inc. in August 2022. Quince Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About Clarus Therapeutics

Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc., a pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of oral testosterone replacement therapy in the United States. It offers JATENZO, a soft gel oral formulation of testosterone undecanoate for treating hypogonadal men. The company has a licensing agreement with HavaH Therapeutics for product to treat androgen therapies for inflammatory breast disease and certain forms of breast cancer; and license agreement with The Royal Institution for the Advancement of Learning/McGill University to develop and commercialize McGill's proprietary technology designed to treat conditions associated with CoQ10 deficiencies in humans. Clarus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2003 and is based in Northbrook, Illinois.

