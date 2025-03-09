Healthcare Stocks To Watch Today – March 7th

Get alerts:

Alphabet, Salesforce, UnitedHealth Group, Intuitive Surgical, and ServiceNow are the five Healthcare stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Healthcare stocks are shares of companies that operate within the healthcare industry, including sectors like pharmaceuticals, biotechnology, medical devices, and health insurance. These stocks allow investors to gain exposure to the industry’s innovations and regulatory impacts, making them an integral part of diversified investment portfolios. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Healthcare stocks within the last several days.

Alphabet (GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $0.87 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.22. 13,568,691 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,253,518. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $188.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $176.35. Alphabet has a 1 year low of $134.00 and a 1 year high of $207.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.11 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

CRM stock traded down $5.95 on Friday, hitting $280.10. The company had a trading volume of 4,647,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,899,687. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce has a 12-month low of $212.00 and a 12-month high of $369.00. The stock has a market cap of $268.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $324.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $308.06.

UnitedHealth Group (UNH)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

UNH stock traded up $11.23 during trading on Friday, reaching $498.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,816 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,932,392. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $514.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $554.35. The firm has a market cap of $459.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.19, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.61. UnitedHealth Group has a 52 week low of $436.38 and a 52 week high of $630.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Intuitive Surgical (ISRG)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $23.71 on Friday, hitting $514.86. 2,034,268 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,395,073. Intuitive Surgical has a 1 year low of $364.17 and a 1 year high of $616.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $571.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $530.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $183.38 billion, a PE ratio of 80.31, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.43.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $18.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $848.92. 1,229,595 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,673,297. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1,022.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $983.75. The firm has a market cap of $174.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.99. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09.

