Heron Therapeutics (HRTX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) is projected to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, March 11th. Analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post earnings of ($0.03) per share and revenue of $37.37 million for the quarter. Heron Therapeutics has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Get Heron Therapeutics alerts:

Heron Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HRTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $40.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.37 million. On average, analysts expect Heron Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Heron Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

HRTX stock opened at $2.39 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $364.07 million, a P/E ratio of -13.28 and a beta of 1.55. Heron Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $1.04 and a twelve month high of $3.93. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.73.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Heron Therapeutics in a report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Heron Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HRTX

About Heron Therapeutics

(Get Free Report)

Heron Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, focuses on enhancing the lives of patients by developing and commercializing therapeutic that enhances medical care. The company's product candidates utilize its proprietary Biochronomer, a drug delivery technology, which delivers therapeutic levels of a range of short-acting pharmacological agents over a period from days to weeks with a single administration.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Heron Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heron Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.