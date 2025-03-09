Hippo (NYSE:HIPO) Sets New 1-Year High – Here’s Why

Shares of Hippo Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $35.44 and last traded at $30.14, with a volume of 946508 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $29.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hippo from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd.

Hippo Stock Down 0.4 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $734.45 million, a P/E ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.61.

Hippo (NYSE:HIPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $102.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $97.83 million. Hippo had a negative net margin of 37.94% and a negative return on equity of 36.38%. Analysts predict that Hippo Holdings Inc. will post -3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hippo

In other news, CEO Torben Ostergaard sold 2,092 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.46, for a total transaction of $55,354.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 104,332 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,624.72. The trade was a 1.97 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stewart Ellis sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $310,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 328,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,050.65. The trade was a 3.53 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 93,383 shares of company stock worth $2,574,135 over the last three months. 11.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Hippo

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hippo by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,020,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,312,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Hippo by 6.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 442,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,467,000 after purchasing an additional 26,085 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hippo by 10.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 377,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,373,000 after purchasing an additional 35,743 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Hippo by 90.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,183,000 after purchasing an additional 127,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Hippo by 96.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 228,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,107,000 after acquiring an additional 112,108 shares in the last quarter. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hippo

Hippo Holdings Inc provides property and casualty insurance products to individuals and business customers primarily in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Services, Insurance-as-a-Service, and Hippo Home Insurance Program. Its insurance products include homeowners' insurance against risks of fire, wind, and theft, as well as other personal lines policies from third party carriers; and personal and commercial, as well as home, auto, cyber, small business, life, specialty lines, and other insurance products.

Further Reading

