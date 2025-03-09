Hunting (LON:HTG) Price Target Raised to GBX 490

Hunting (LON:HTG – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Berenberg Bank from GBX 480 ($6.20) to GBX 490 ($6.33) in a research note published on Thursday morning, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 600 ($7.75) price objective on shares of Hunting in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 520 ($6.72).

Shares of LON HTG opened at GBX 295.50 ($3.82) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £605.92 million, a P/E ratio of 4.93, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.64. Hunting has a 12-month low of GBX 277 ($3.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 465.37 ($6.01). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 327.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 342.31.

