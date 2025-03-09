Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Raised to Outperform at Robert W. Baird

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) was upgraded by analysts at Robert W. Baird from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has a $18.00 price objective on the bank’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 18.89% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBAN. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $16.25 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price target on Huntington Bancshares from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $20.00 price target (up from $18.50) on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Huntington Bancshares presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.24.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of HBAN opened at $15.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.11. Huntington Bancshares has a 52 week low of $12.05 and a 52 week high of $18.44.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 17th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.23%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $12,500,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 80.0% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 22,961 shares of the bank’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 10,202 shares in the last quarter. LifeWealth Investments LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $335,000. Finally, Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth about $229,000. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

Featured Stories

