Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Shares Acquired by Jones Financial Companies Lllp

Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Free Report) by 173.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,565 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $863,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HII. Northcape Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth $3,642,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 36.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,329 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,181,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 63.0% during the 4th quarter. O Keefe Stevens Advisory Inc. now owns 3,465 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 45.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 305,947 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $80,886,000 after buying an additional 95,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 82,752 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $21,878,000 after buying an additional 2,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.46% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Thomas C. Schievelbein purchased 2,120 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $164.82 per share, with a total value of $349,418.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,120.94. This trade represents a 36.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $250.00 to $195.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $188.00 to $145.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $221.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:HII opened at $196.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $185.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.25. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $158.88 and a twelve month high of $294.81. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.49.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The aerospace company reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.28 by ($0.13). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 12.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.68%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc designs, builds, overhauls, and repairs military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

