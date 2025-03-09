iCAD (ICAD) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD – Get Free Report) is expected to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Monday, March 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share and revenue of $4.72 million for the quarter.

NASDAQ:ICAD opened at $2.24 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.02. The company has a market capitalization of $59.45 million, a PE ratio of -17.23 and a beta of 1.95. iCAD has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $3.78.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of iCAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

iCAD, Inc engages in the provision of cancer detection and therapy solutions in the United States. It operates through two segments, Detection and Therapy. The company provides ProFound AI for digital breast tomosynthesis and 2D mammography; PowerLook, a density assessment solution; and ProFound Risk, a breast cancer risk analysis.

