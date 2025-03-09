ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IBRX. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of ImmunityBio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ImmunityBio in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.19.

ImmunityBio Stock Performance

Shares of IBRX opened at $3.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 0.82. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71. ImmunityBio has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $10.53.

ImmunityBio (NASDAQ:IBRX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 million. Analysts predict that ImmunityBio will post -0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBRX. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its stake in ImmunityBio by 290.3% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 107,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 80,318 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in ImmunityBio in the third quarter valued at $253,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ImmunityBio by 2.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,265,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,709,000 after purchasing an additional 29,665 shares during the last quarter. Advantage Alpha Capital Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $257,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio during the third quarter worth about $143,000. 8.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ImmunityBio

ImmunityBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapies and vaccines that bolster the natural immune system to defeat cancers and infectious diseases. Its platforms for the development of biologic product candidates include antibody-cytokine fusion proteins; DNA, RNA, and recombinant protein vaccines; and cell therapies.

