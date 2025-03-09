Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) Cut to “Sell” at StockNews.com

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on INDB. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Independent Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Independent Bank from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.00.

NASDAQ INDB opened at $63.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $45.11 and a 12-month high of $77.23. The company has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $66.43 and its 200-day moving average is $65.50.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.05. Independent Bank had a net margin of 19.58% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Independent Bank will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Independent Bank news, Director Donna L. Abelli sold 640 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $44,819.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,495.48. The trade was a 4.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDB. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. boosted its position in Independent Bank by 687.2% during the fourth quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 948,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,868,000 after purchasing an additional 827,793 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,810,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 59.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 338,640 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,024,000 after acquiring an additional 126,791 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 1,697.7% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 132,435 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after acquiring an additional 125,068 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Independent Bank by 302.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 162,206 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,412,000 after acquiring an additional 121,906 shares during the period. 83.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses in the United States. The company provides interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

